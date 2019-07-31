close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 1, 2019

Four people killed in road accident in Karachi

National

 
August 1, 2019

KARACHI: Four people were killed and several injured when a car hit two motorcycles near Qayumabad on late Wednesday night.Following the accident, the rescue workers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital where two of the injured succumbed during treatment.

According to rescue sources, one of the victims was identified as 18-year old Muhammad Sami, while the remaining three could not be identified. They said all the four deceased were residents of Korangi No-4.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan