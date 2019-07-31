Four people killed in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people were killed and several injured when a car hit two motorcycles near Qayumabad on late Wednesday night.Following the accident, the rescue workers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital where two of the injured succumbed during treatment.

According to rescue sources, one of the victims was identified as 18-year old Muhammad Sami, while the remaining three could not be identified. They said all the four deceased were residents of Korangi No-4.