Police arrest dacoit wanted for killing six cops

SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police arrested a dacoit wanted for the killing of six policemen in 2008. The SSP Jacobabad Abdul Qayoom Pitafi told the media that the CIA Police pursued a gang of dacoits led by wanted criminal Muhammed Sallah Shahlani following which an encounter took place near the Jamali Canal Bypass. The police managed to arrest dacoit Muhammed Sallah Shahlani, while the other members of the gang escaped. According to police, Shahlani who carried a head money of Rs one million, along with his gang of dacoits had attacked Noorpur Regulator Police post in 2008 with rockets, killing six policemen including the SHO.