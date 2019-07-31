Three of a family killed as train smashes car

SUKKUR: Three people of a family lost their lives when a car was hit by a passenger train at a railway crossing in Mirpur Mathelo on Wednesday. The car driver attempted to cross the railway track through the unmanned Awan Railway Crossing when it was smashed by the train killing all instantly. The victims were identified as Head Master of school Hazoor Bakhash Leghari, his wife Hasina Leghari, and their six year-old-son Arsalan. Following the accident agitated people tried to block the train carrying Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad.