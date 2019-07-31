close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Three of a family killed as train smashes car

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

SUKKUR: Three people of a family lost their lives when a car was hit by a passenger train at a railway crossing in Mirpur Mathelo on Wednesday. The car driver attempted to cross the railway track through the unmanned Awan Railway Crossing when it was smashed by the train killing all instantly. The victims were identified as Head Master of school Hazoor Bakhash Leghari, his wife Hasina Leghari, and their six year-old-son Arsalan. Following the accident agitated people tried to block the train carrying Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan