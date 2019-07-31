close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

FBR impounds 70 non-custom paid vehicles

National

SUKKUR: The FBR impounded over 70 luxurious non custom paid vehicles in use of police and other senior government officers in the last two days.

The FBR team, sources said impounded Premio car allegedly in use of SHO Market Police Station, Larkana Khadim Hussain Magsi. The SHO resisted handing over the non custom paid vehicle and misbehaved with the FBR officials. Finally the issue was resolved at the intervention of senior police officials. Magsi, however denied any such incident. The FBR also confiscated a vehicle driven by SEPCO Engineer Nazeer Ahmed Soomro.

