Pindi CPO chairs meeting to review Eid, Muharram security

RAWALPINDI: CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana chaired a meeting to review security for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by SP (Saddar) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP (Potohar) Syed Ali, SP (Rawal) Ikram Khan and officer of security branch of CPO Office. While addressing the meeting he said that religious and sectarian mischief-maker could trigger a disaster. Police must take quick action against such elements and detain them under 3MPO.

The CPO said that society couldn’t afford any kind of misadventure or hate mongering. Such acts have often ruined the peace of societies. During Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, opportunities for hate mongers has to stop them from taking advantage. Police must share information with LEAs and Police has to unmark those who promote hate in the garb of speeches.