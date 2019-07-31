‘Plastic Bags Se Azadi’: Polythene bags to be banned in capital from Aug 14

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that polythene bags shall now be banned in beautiful Islamabad City from 14th August, 2019, which will be celebrated as day marking ‘Plastic Bags Se Azadi.’

She was addressing an awareness campaign ceremony regarding ‘Plastic Bags Se Azadi’ arranged at National Highway Authority head office here on Wednesday. Sumera Khan MNA, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Hammad Shamimi NHA’s Member (Admin) Captain (r) Mushtaq Ahmed and senior officers of Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Climate Change, National Highway Authority and Media men were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul said, addressing the menace of plastic waste is an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Movement. It is alarming, she said, that 55 billion plastic bags are being used annually in the country that amounts to consumption of 275 bags, per person per year.

She said, plastic bags not only mar the environment but they also cause flooding in the cities. For effective implementation of the campaign she desired cooperation of government organisations, civil society and media. She also commended contribution made by NHA towards success of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.