Laying of 1,800-km new railway track to start soon, says Sh Rasheed

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the new double railway track of 1,800 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar will be constructed by the government, adding that the existing track was constructed during the British rule in 1861 and now for the first time a new railway track is being constructed.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here on late Tuesday night, he said that development of Pakistan Railways was important for overall progress and development of the country.

Talking about new jobs in Railways, he said that railway authorities have announced more than 10,000 jobs whereas hiring from Grade 1-4 would be started soon. To a question, he said any person who has cheated or looted the country will be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in Pakistan or abroad.

He said the opposition is just criticising the government over non issues adding, they are not appreciating government's positive steps for the betterment of the country. The present leadership had ended the tradition of spending public wealth for fulfilling personal needs, he added.