KP traders warn of strike if demands not accepted

PESHAWAR: The Markazi Tanzeem-i-Tajiran has warned the government to observe shutter down strike on August 15 and 16 if their demands were not accepted.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the union central leaders Sharafat Ali Mubarak and Mehar Elahi said various types of taxes were imposed on people belonging to every walk of life. They said the traders were the worst suffers. They said the provincial government also presented anti-people budget.

They deplored that some bureaucrats had been terming traders as thieves and warned them to withdraw their words against their community, otherwise, they would draw their own line of action. They said the traders observed record strike against the IMF-prepared budget on July 13 and now the entire trade organisations including Markazi Tanzim-i- Tajiran, All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran, All Pakistan Traders Alliance, and Qaumi Tajir Ittehad had unanimously decided to observe August 3 as black day. They warned to block bank transactions and observe wheel-jam strike if their demands were not met.