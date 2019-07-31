JI leader calls for free democratic process

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has stressed that the stability of the parliamentary system in the country was possible only through a free democratic process and free, fair and impartial elections.

Addressing a meeting of the task force of JI’s sister organisations at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said restrictions on politics and media could lead the country to a serious problem. Liaqat Baloch said as Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam, its politics, economy and social norms should be in line with Islamic teachings.

However, he lamented, the secular lobby which gained control of the coutnry’s affairs through colonist masters had been hampering implementation of Islamic Sharia because it was afraid of the supremacy of Islamic system.