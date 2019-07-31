Judicial remand of ex-minister, others extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former Provincial Minister Sibtain Khan and three others till August 9 in Chiniot mining contract case.

Former Minister Sibtain Khan, Mines and Minerals Department former Secretary Imtiaz Ahmed, former Manager Operations and Planning Muhammad Aslam and former Punjab Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Sattar were produced by Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of their remand term.

To a court query, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said the investigation report was being finalised and it would soon be submitted. He further stated that the reference had not yet been approved.

At this, the court ordered submission of the complete investigation report and adjourned the matter till August 9, while extending judicial remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan resigned from his office as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15. He was arrested on charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a provincial minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.