Jail best place for drug barons: Buzdar

LAHORE: State Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they agreed to take collective steps for the elimination of narcotics and it was decided that Punjab and federal governments would initiate joint crackdown on the elements involved in the narcotics business.

The chief minister said elements engaged in narcotics trade outside educational institutions would be strictly taken to task and every support would be provided to police, excise and line departments. He said elements doing illegal business of narcotics were the killers of humanity. Crackdown would continue against them and jail was the best place for such elements, he added.

Collective efforts are required to free society from the narcotics, he added. Shehryar Afridi said elements involved in narcotics trade did not deserve any leniency and they would be brought under the net of law.

Collective action would be taken against those doing the business of narcotics outside the educational institutions, he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review development schemes relating to southern Punjab.

He expressed strong indignation over the use of substandard material and delay in some road construction projects. He reprimanded the officials concerned and directed for ensuring strict monitoring and transparency besides quality of development projects. No compromise would be made on public welfare projects, he said and added that the projects should be completed within their stipulated time period.

He directed that immediate attention should be given to people’s problems. The direction of the resources has been turned towards backward areas and no hindrance was tolerable in this regard, he added and directed that timely provision of machinery should be ensured for cleanliness purposes. The meeting reviewed progress on model cattle markets project and different departments gave a briefing about their development projects.