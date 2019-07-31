No serious threat of severe floods in monsoon, says NDMA chief

PESHAWAR: National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Wednesday said all preparations had been completed to extend all-out assistance to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during an emergency including floods and torrential rains in monsoon.

Addressing a press conference here after his meeting with KP chief minister, chief secretary and after attending a presentation given to him by the PDMA officials, he said there was no serious threat of severe floods during monsoon.

"We are fully prepared to help and assist KP people during natural calamities," he said. He added the NDMA has identified floods’ potential sites and it was in close touch with all relevant organisations and departments, including PDMA KP to avert damages in case of floods and natural disasters. The NDMA chairman said that blockage of watercourses was causing the losses and feared that the country may face urban flooding in future. He said the construction along the river banks had increased the fear of urban flood.

The official said sewerage lines in Karachi were filled with plastic bottles. He urged the citizens to keep the sewerage and drain lines in their localities clean. He declared 17 points in Chitral as sensitive, saying that the provincial government had been informed to take steps in Chitral.

The NDMA chief said the government was planning to engage PDMA for planting trees in Chitral under the billion tree tsunami. He said the people of Chitral needed not to worry as there was no immediate threat in the district.

“There is no flood threat to Chitral at the moment and the situation in the district is being closely monitored", he said. The NDMA chairman said the provincial government and local government departments need to work for removing garbage and plastic waste from watercourses to avert such a situation in future.

He urged people not to throw plastic and other waste in water channels and ensure its cleanliness imperative for smooth flow of rains and flood waters. The NDMA chairman said that Pakistan ranks seven among the countries affected by climate change. He said the country was suffering a loss of 2.5 billion dollars annually due to climate change.

He said the establishment of Pakistan Disaster Management Council was under consideration to ensure preventive steps and relief activities inefficient manner.

The NDMA stressed the need for devising policy for housing along the rivers. He asked the district administrations to take flood protection and mitigation measures and remove housing established along the river banks.

He said the slow pace of work on the Balakot City was due to the delay in the release of funds. He said that the flood was due to the cloud burst.