Iran says it’s prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready

GENEVA: Iran is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also prepared, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Zarif also said Iran could hold similar talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the Saudis, adding, “If they change their policies it is a very good opportunity for dialogue”. Iran had maritime security talks on Tuesday with the UAE in an apparent effort to calm tensions in the Gulf.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM on Wednesday, that the talks covered “routine maritime issues” including maritime connections, smuggling, fishermen and shared borders.