Traders announce next round of strike

ISLAMABAD: Traders have announced the next round of pulling down the shutters to force its demands.

Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Pakistan, President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry told a presser here on Wednesday that the traders from across the country would close their businesses first on August 15 and 16 and then August 26 and 27 to protest, what he called, the government's flawed economic policies, anti-trader tax regime, and controversial budgetary moves.

He said the call for the shutter-down strike had been given after approval by the country's all trader associations. Accompanied by Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Punjab, President Muhammad Sharjeel Mir and other trader leaders including Sheikh Saleem, Malik Zaheer, Ashfaq Abbasi, Khawaja Khalil Salar and Raja Javed Iqbal, the Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Pakistan, leader criticised the government for ‘disregarding’ the 32-point charter of demands for improvement of economic conditions and said July 13's complete strike across the country showed the lack of the traders' trust in the government's policies, especially tax measures.

"The government's announcement about a fixed tax system for small traders was merely paying lip service; it had never been serious about it. Now, as our grievances about complicated tax system, sales tax registration, CNIC condition for goods sale and purchase, and other matter haven't been addressed, we [nationwide traders] have unanimously decided to go on strike yet again first on August 15 and 16 and then August 26 and 27," he announced.

Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry said the traders would never accept the CNIC condition for sale and purchase and would besiege the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) teams during visit to markets.

He said the government's tax measures would further squeeze economy and business activities in the country. The trader leader said loan interest payments, widening gap between the government's revenue and expenses, rupee devaluation, recession, economic and political instability, and the imposition of a budget made on the IMF's dictation and without consulting stakeholders had hampered the already slow industrial and commercial activities in the country.

He said the FBR was unwilling to listen to traders distressing them, while the common man was troubled by the escalating inflation rate. Kashif Chaudhry demanded that the government force the people with commercial power and gas meters to become tax filers, introduce category-wise fixed taxation system for traders, collect taxes from traders on a simple Urdu form through banks, impose sales taxes on goods import and manufacturing, end CNIC condition for goods sale and purchase, and check corruption within the FBR to increase revenue.

He appealed to traders across the country to pull off a show of unity yet again by observing the shutter down strike on the announced dates to protect their businesses.