Police officers put on notice over burial on Islamia College premises

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the East SSP, the Jamshed Quarters SHO and others on a contempt-of-court application seeking action against the chief secretary, the SSP, the Jamshed Quarters police and others for violating court orders in the Islamic Education Trust (IET) case.

The applicant, Syed Mureed Ali Shah, submitted in the application that the SHC had cancelled the trust deed with regard to the appointment of new trustees and restrained a man, Mohammad Hussain, and other illegal trustees of the IET from interfering in the trust’s affairs.

Shah informed the SHC that though Hussain had been removed from the trusteeship of the IET, when he died, his legal heirs buried him on the premises of the Islamia Science and Commerce College in violation of court orders and direction issued by the court’s official assignee.

The applicant submitted that the official respondents, including the Jamshed Quarters police, did not obey the court orders and allowed burial on the college premises despite the official assignee’s direction that the land in litigation shall not be given to any party.

Shah alleged that some private respondents also attacked him when he tried to resist the violation of the court orders. He requested the SHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the alleged contemnors for violating the court orders. A division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto issued notices to the East SSP, Jamshed Quarters SHO and other police officials of the Jamshed Quarters police station and called their comments on August 8.