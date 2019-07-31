Man sent on physical remand for ‘throwing hot tea at underage employee’

A judicial magistrate (JM) on Wednesday remanded a tea shop owner to police custody for two days for allegedly throwing hot tea at an underage employee for ‘being lazy at work’.

The District Central JM-XIII Salamat Ali sent the shop owner, Ehsanullah, on physical remand in police custody until Friday and sought the charge sheet against him on the next hearing. According to the prosecution, Ehsanullah poured hot tea on an underage employee, Bakhtullah, at his Quetta Darbar Hotel for being sluggish at work. The tea burnt five per cent of his neck and chest, according to a police report.

The incident was reported on social media as an unidentified woman published a video which showed the kid with burn marks on his chest. The woman said the tea shop owner burnt his employee because he took long to wash a cup.

“So insensitive this guy [owner] has become that he has no qualm about what he did to this kid,” she said in the video, pointing out that the shop where the incident took place was located in North Nazimabad Block H.

“Police have only arrested a brother of the owner. We appeal that at least the kid be given justice,” the woman said in the video. As the video went viral, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner to take appropriate action.