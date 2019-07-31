close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Tunnel farming popular in Punjab

Business

August 1, 2019

SIALKOT: Tunnel farming technology for vegetable production has gained popularity among the small growers and farmers in Punjab. Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday that tunnel farming was being carried out over 16,101 acres of land across the province. More than 1,800 small farmers adopted tunnel farming on their own expenses in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur, and Sambrial tehsils of the district. They said that now, more farmers were considering this technology and contacting the agriculture department for information and guidance.

