Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Daraz announces Hari Bari Eid sale

Business

 
LAHORE: E-commerce platform Daraz, has announced Hari Bari Eid sale starting from August 1, 2019 and it will run for five straight days. The sale will include discounts on all items, specifically those that consumers are most likely to purchase around Eid.

More recently, Daraz has established itself as the only online ‘shop entertainment’ platform in Pakistan. In keeping with their objective to lead innovation in the country, for the first time ever, Daraz will be selling cows ahead of Eid ul Adha in Karachi. Daraz customers will have access to discounts of upto Rs 60,000 and the option of paying in cash.

