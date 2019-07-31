close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Jubilee, NBP sign Bancatakaful deal

Business

 
August 1, 2019

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan Aitemaad Islamic Banking Group signed ‘Bancatakaful’ agreement with Jubilee Life Insurance Window Takaful Operations to expand market for Bancatakaful products.

Arif Usmani, president NBP, emphasised the importance of Takaful in the growth of the Islamic finance industry. “The NBP has a long-running business relationship with Jubilee Life Insurance, and through this partnership it combines the expertise of one of the leading insurance companies with NBP’s extensive branch network, offering branch customers with convenient solutions to their Takaful needs,”

Javed Ahmed, MD & CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance said ‘Bancatakaful’ was the commencement of a new chapter in the Shariah compliant market and a means of strategically penetrating through the industry which has witnessed prodigious growth in Pakistan. “We are confident that, along with NBP Aitemaad, our top quality services will create room for business longevity through the newly established platform of trust.”

