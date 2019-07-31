Cut-off rate of 1-year T-bills up 14bps

KARACHI: Cut-off rate for the one-year market treasury bills increased 14 basis points to 14.24 percent in the auction on Wednesday. The government raised Rs887 billion from the auctions of one-year, six-month, and three-month T-bills. The amount raised was 95 percent of the participated amount. Cut-off rate for six-month T-bills remained unchanged at 13.95 percent, while that of three-month remained unchanged at 13.7499 percent compared to the previous auction.