Small-scale fish farms to enable women earn better, access nutrition

HYDERABAD: Establishing fish ponds at village level is considered one of the better options for getting nutrient rich food and promoting source of living, especially for lactating women, who need nutrition supplement to nurture their babies healthily.

It has been witnessed that many families in 22 districts of Sindh are facing the vicious cycle of poverty due to various reasons, mainly because of malnutrition.

To counter this, Sindh government had launched World Bank-funded Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) in 2016 to overcome malnutrition by donating livestock (goats), poultry and encouraging communities to establish fish ponds.

Bakhshal Channa, deputy director, Inland Fisheries department Matiari said besides livestock and poultry, fish farming could be a better option for rural communities to access safe and nutritious food, along with a source of livelihood.

Channa shared his views at a recently held meeting on institutional assessment of women-led community organisations (COs), village organisations (VOs) and local support organisations (LSOs). The meeting was organised by Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam under the study for UN FAO at the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari.

The meeting, besides livelihood also discussed the preparedness of community-led organisations regarding disaster risk reduction (DRR) safety net related to food and land.

Mostly women in the meeting had certificates of trainings on various skills. But due to lack of funding and land resources they were unable to develop small-scale fish farms at their villages.

The fisheries department official assured community women of support through giving fish seeds, suggesting safe feed, and proper guidance to establish small scale fish farms.

Matiari is among a few districts, which does not have a formal industry. Hardly two decades ago, Matiari had a thick forest and traditional livestock farms, which were major sources of dairy products, mainly milk.

Even now the villagers depend on agriculture and livestock for livelihood. But, Channa said developing fish farms at village level could be a better option for communities to overcome threats of malnutrition.

Matiari district has only five natural water bodies, including the river itself, which is flowing through the district. The river, besides feeding natural waters and existing shrinking forest cover on its banks, also provides water to a larger irrigation system for agriculture. A few people have established their private fish farms in the district, which provide an income to area people.

Channa said if someone invests Rs1,000, they can earn Rs100,000 with the right guidelines and skills. “There is no fish market in the entire district,” he said, while speaking about fish produce.

Fishermen from both natural waters and farms have to bear the cost of transport and labour to take their produce to major markets. Lack of cold storages also makes matter worse, he said.

“Fisheries department officials can guide these community people about establishing farms and providing seeds and feeds.” Funding was needed to launch a sustainable source of income through fish farming, he added.

Fish farmers have faced problems due to persistent water scarcity and unavailability of fish seeds. But now, he said the Indus River was receiving more water with fish seed, which would hopefully rehabilitate the dead water bodies.

Inland fisheries department has hatcheries to develop fish seeds for fish farmers. He advised farmers to take fish seeds from government-run hatcheries, which were authentic sources of seed. Otherwise, they might face losses in case of using unauthorised seeds.

Inland fisheries wing also runs a unique project to establish ornamental fish farms, he said, adding that women were especially encouraged to establish such farms at home, as they needed smaller investment. Some people have established ornamental aquarium fish farms in urban areas. They have breeding system at artificial ponds and earn enough. The rural communities can also establish these farms to produce ornamental fish of many colours to attract buyers.

Dr Mir Allahdad Talpur, director general, Inland Fisheries, who is also the programme coordinator of AAP, claims to have established 190 fish ponds so far with local communities out of approximately 1,208 fish ponds planned under the project in 22 districts.

The DG said they have to focus on 22 districts, except urban parts like Karachi and Hyderabad. He said due to inadequate supply of water, Tharpakar district was also not included in this project. This component would cover the activities to provide sustainable fish seed supply through 10 backyard fish hatcheries.

The fishermen activists have their own perceptions about the benefit of WB-funded AAP project. They believe that the communities residing near 1,209 natural waters (lakes) registered with the provincial government have been facing hardships due to the negligence of authorities.

Many natural waters have either been encroached for agriculture purposes or were declared degraded due to receiving industrial waste. This left communities in a vulnerable position.

Talpur asked to release stock of fish seed in natural waters, including Manchhar Lake, Jamshoro distrcit, Keenjhar lake Thatta district and others to benefit local communities. He said the fishermen families have also been affected by malnutrition, because there was no or very little fish catch available in these lakes now.

Therefore, to reduce stunting and malnutrition among this deprived community, fish seed stock should be released in these waters to enhance fish population to improve livelihoods of the fishing communities.

The AAP project target was to reduce stunting from 48 percent to 30 percent in first five years by 2016--2021 and 15 percent by 2026 in Sindh, through donating goats and poultry birds free of cost and guiding communities to build fish farms.

The fisheries component of AAP is supposed to strengthen nutrition supply system by improving food delivery and introducing innovative strategies involving communities at village level to enable them to participate in nutrition improvement process through fish farming. The project offers fish protein intake in mothers, children, as well all members of the households to avoid nutrient issues.