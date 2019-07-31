OICCI launches manual on IPRs

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) unveiled its first-ever manual on the “Evolution of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in Pakistan: OICCI Perspective” at a ceremony, a statement said on Wednesday.

This manual was the first of its kind in Pakistan, as it gives a comprehensive view of the laws and its application in relation to copyrights, trademarks and patents in Pakistan.

The ceremony was chaired by Mujeeb Khan, chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPOP), who said that all matters related to IPO-P were being reviewed and relevant rules, procedures and policies would be updated.

“The OICCI IPR manual will contribute to the strengthening of the IP regime and educating all stakeholders to their IP rights,” he added.

This manual would be of great interest to foreign investors, who own IPR in various forms and to the local innovators in various fields of business and vocation. The launching ceremony was attended by OICCI members, owners of various forms of IPR in Pakistan, representatives from IPR enforcement wings of Customs, FIA and other law enforcement agencies, members of diplomatic missions, senior leadership of IPOP and anti-counterfeit body (ACIF) members.

OICCI President Shazia Syed said the OICCI IPR manual would go a long way to educate investors’, innovators, as well as regulators on various aspects of intellectual property rights laws in Pakistan.

“The results of a recently conducted survey of estimated financial impact from counterfeiting, smuggling and violations of IPR, including copyrights, patents and trademarks, indicated loss of approximately 14 percent of the OICCI members’ total revenue in 2018, or Rs757 billion. This translates into an annual loss of tax revenue of approximately Rs240 billion to the government,” she added. The IPR laws in Pakistan, OICCI believes, were comprehensive and aligned to international standards and could considerably boost the country’s image when implemented effectively.

Ali & Associates senior partner Ali Kabir Shah, who collaborated with OICCI for the research, and was a key contributor in the compilation of the manual said, “The OICCI has been at the forefront of intellectual property protection and promoting good governance.”