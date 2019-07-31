Rupee gains

Pakistan’s domestic currency gained another 46 paisa against the dollar on Wednesday owing to improved inflows of home remittances and lower demand for import payment, dealers said.

The rupee ended at Rs159.60 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs160.06 in the interbank foreign exchange market. According to currency experts, owing to Eid-ul-Azha, expatriate Pakistanis were sending foreign exchange to their relatives for the sacrificial festival. Eid will fall in the second week of August 2019.

The experts also said that the measures taken by the government in budget 2019/20 to make luxury imports costlier had resulted in dampening the demand for import payment as well. The foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs159.75 and Rs159.90 against greenback. Rupee touched an intraday high of 159.80/dollar and low of 159.60/dollar.

The local unit has gained around 99 paisa since the start of the current week, after closing at Rs160.59 to the dollar during the last week.

The exchange rate in the open market remained unchanged. The buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs159.00/Rs160.00, the as the same previous day’s level, in the cash ready market.

The SBP’s reserves decreased by $389 million to $7.611 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments, while the reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.250 billion from $7.247 billion.