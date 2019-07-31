LPG price up 1.4pc to Rs1,350.03/11.8kg

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday increased the price of local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 1.44 percent or Rs19.11 to Rs1,350.03 / 11.8 kilograms cylinder for August. The new prices would be effective from Thursday (today).

The price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder was Rs1,330.92 in July, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a statement. The cylinder price was reduced 4.89 percent or Rs68.47 in July over June.

LPG price for producers has also been revised up to 58,116.72 / ton for August from 56,733.4 / ton. Such LPG composition includes 40 percent propane and 60 percent butane. The price includes excise duty of Rs85 / ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. The producer price of 11.8kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs685.78.

The Ogra set marketing / distribution margin at Rs35,000 / ton or Rs413 / cylinder and petroleum levy of Rs4,669 / ton. The margin would translate into Rs55.09 / cylinder.

Consumer price, excluding general sales tax, increased to Rs97,785.72 / ton for August from Rs96,402.4 / ton in July. General sales tax of 17 percent on Rs97,785.72 / ton would be Rs16,623.57, or Rs196.16 / cylinder. The final price per ton would be Rs114,409.29 or Rs1,350.03 / cylinder.

The government continued to raise LPG prices during January to May period. But, the price started to scale down onwards. In January, LPG price / cylinder was Rs1,361.7. It was Rs1,427.63 / cylinder in February, Rs1,522.65 / cylinder in March, Rs1,563.92 / cylinder in April, and Rs1,580.14 / cylinder in May. In June, LPG price, however, came down to Rs1,399.39 / cylinder, according to monthly prices summary of the Ogra.