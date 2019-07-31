Stocks post marginal recovery on back of value hunting

The capital market recorded marginal recovery on Wednesday as bargain hunting set in following continuous decline in share values which have fallen by more than 2,000 points in one month trading, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Benchmark KSE-100 shares index remained choppy throughout the day, but bounced back to end the session positively.”

Most investors continued to remain on the sidelines ahead of the result season, as well as due to the T-bill auction scheduled later in the day.

Companies within the oil and gas exploration and fertiliser sector cumulatively added 132.47 points to the index, Madiha added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index gained 0.89 percent or 280.36 points to close at 31,938.48 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 1.07 percent or 161.87 points to end at 15,231.81 points level.

Of 343 active scrips, 219 moved up, 104 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 70.223 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 51.228 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said that the market showed positive trend mainly because of technical correction, following sharp fall in the past sessions.

He urged the government to rethink taxation measures announced in the budget, and also reminded that there was silence on the market support fund, which was supposed to be launched a month back.

Downward trend during this week was mainly because of below expected financial results where number of companies belonging to auto, steel and cement sector showed drastic falls in their profits.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed bullish amid higher trades led by selected scrips across the board on institutional speculation in the earnings season.”

Oil stocks outperformed amid surge in global crude prices, OGRA proposal for hike in local POL prices and upbeat data on power generation in FY19 played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added.

A leading trader said currently all eyes were focused on inflation numbers, which would likely be announced in a couple of days. Inflation was forecasted between 10 percent and 11 percent for the month of July, which was worrisome, as interest rate was already at a peak of 13.25 percent.

A leading analyst said the market needed some positive trigger from the economy and some relaxation in the taxation measures to cheer the investors. Though, new measures announced for the real estate sector might help switch some of the funds to equity market, he added.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs145.00 to close at Rs5,700.00/share, and Siemens Pakistan, up Rs20.00 to finish at Rs600.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs114.00 to close at Rs2,186.00/share, and Shezan International, down Rs21.00 to close at Rs414.00/share.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.098 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.6 to close at Rs17.54/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 1.888 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.04 to end at Rs9.10/share.