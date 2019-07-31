Tariff for sugar mills’ power plants withdrawn

KARACHI: The government has withdrawn upfront tariff announced for captive power plants of sugar mills after more than two years as electricity producers refused to admit the new rate, an official document showed.

The document showed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) withdrew the upfront tariff of Rs7.82/kilowatt hour for existing sugar mills notified on December 30, 2016. The ministry of energy couldn’t notify the new tariff in the official gazette, the document added. The upfront tariff was communicated to the ministry of energy for notification in the official gazette. However, the issue was kept pending for a period of more than two years.

No sugar mill has so far opted for the upfront tariff. Sugar mills operating in the captive mode are following the procedure laid down in the Interim Power Procurement Regulations 2005.

Most of the sugar mills have core business of sugar production. During this process, electricity is generated, which is not only sufficient to meet their own requirement but surplus energy is also added into the grid. Nepra has already allowed the power distribution companies to procure electricity from the existing sugar mills in accordance with the procedure laid down in the law.

Currently, there are 86 sugar mills operating in the country, according to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. There is a potential of 600 to 700 megawatts of power production from sugar mills, which start crushing in four months (November to February), the period when the hydropower ebbs.

The Nepra, after considering written and oral submissions of the stakeholders, documentary evidence available on record and benchmarks established in similar cases, determined upfront tariff for existing sugar mills in 2016. “Since upfront tariff for sugar mills operating under captive mode was not notified in the official gazette and no sugar mill filed an application for adopting the tariff. Therefore, its withdrawal has no impact on any power producer,” the authority said in a statement. “In view thereof the authority has decided to withdraw its earlier decision communicated to the Ministry of Energy on December 30, 2016 i.e. the upfront tariff.”