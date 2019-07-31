Facilitating peace

During his recent visit to the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed President Donald Trump that his country would be working to persuade the Taliban to come to the peace table since Pakistan had always believed war was no solution to the Afghan problem. No doubt, similar things were said in behind the scenes talks during the same visit by senior Pakistani officials also present in Washington. But we do know from their past record that the Taliban are not an easy force to persuade into action. Over the past two decades, they have been known for going back on promises, for failing to budge on hard-line stances and in the latest case for insisting they will not talk to the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul. Talks with the officially elected leadership of Afghanistan, which the Taliban say is a puppet regime of the US, would be vital to building an agreement on Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is not a guarantor of peace in Afghanistan, but only a facilitator. He seems to be attempting to dispel the impression that Pakistan has given any kind of assurance to the US that it would help bring the Taliban to the table for talks. Just a day ago, the prime minister had also said that persuading the Taliban to enter into parleys was not an easy task. Indeed, others in the past have found this to be the case. The US, and notably its special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, has been attempting to bring elements in Afghanistan including those from the Ghani government, civil society representatives, the Taliban and other stakeholders together for months. Their efforts have been only partially successful.

Pakistan too seems to be realising just how difficult the entire process is. Islamabad will be considering how this will affect its relations with the US, which had seemed to move onto a new and more even plane after Afghanistan’s summit with President Trump. Both men quite obviously got on well and have said as much. But Washington also made it clear it expected Pakistan to deliver on Afghanistan and use its influence with the Taliban. Given the US desperation to extricate itself from Afghanistan, indications that it could take Pakistan time to do all the superpower had hoped for may not go down very well in top circles in the US capital. Pakistan is right in saying it cannot alone be responsible for Afghanistan; it cannot make any guarantees. The country has been engaged in previous rounds of talks between the Taliban, the US and Afghan civil society representatives. The only way forward is to concentrate on delivering, possibly with the help of other nations and working as a team with others to solve the Afghan crisis which has continued now for two decades.