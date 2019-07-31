Klopp, Salah likely for FIFA Best awards

PARIS: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and three players—Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk—headed nominations released on Wednesday for the FIFA Best awards that will be presented in Milan on September 23.

Klopp led Liverpool, and that vital trio of players, to the Champions League trophy and also second place to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi also make the shortlist for the men’s award along with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Belgian Eden Hazard and Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

American Alex Morgan and coach Jill Ellis will be favourites for the female player and women’s coach awards.The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus); Frenkie de Jong (NED/Ajax/Barcelona); Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Ajax/Juventus); Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea/Real Madrid); Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham); Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool); Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain); Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona); Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool); Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool).