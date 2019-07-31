Woman held over alleged Syria-linked terror offence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences linked to Syria.The Metropolitan Police said she was detained in south London at around 8.10am on Wednesday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Her home in east London was being searched while she was questioned.
