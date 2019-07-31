close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Woman held over alleged Syria-linked terror offence

Top Story

August 1, 2019

LONDON: A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences linked to Syria.The Metropolitan Police said she was detained in south London at around 8.10am on Wednesday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Her home in east London was being searched while she was questioned.

