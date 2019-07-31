close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
August 1, 2019

Three more Kashmiris killed in IHK

Top Story

A
APP
August 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of aggression have killed three more Kashmiri youths in the Bandipora district of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).The Indian troops killed the youths during a violent military operation at Baktur in Gurez area of Bandipora district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

An Indian army officer, confirming the killings, said the operation was still going on in the area. On the other hand, unknown persons hurled a grenade on an Indian police party in Sharifabad area of Tral town. Official sources said the grenade exploded but nobody was hurt in the attack. Soon after the incident, Indian troops cordoned off the area and launched a search to nab the attackers.Meanwhile, the body of a 35-year-old man, Abdul Gani Wagay, was found at Yar Kalampora in Shadimarg area of Pulwama district, on Wednesday.

