Govt claims Rs2.1 billion recovery in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Wednesday the first major recovery of Rs2.1 billion was a major breakthrough in the fake accounts case, Geo News reported.

He posted a tweet, saying the recovery took place due to the plea bargain. Akbar further said the suspect confessed to his crime in relation to the issue of Omni group.“First major recovery of 2.1 Billion a breakthrough in #FakeAccountsCase one accused enters Plea bargain n admits his guilt n role in sham deals in Sindh in one of Omni group matters. More to follow @PTIofficial good job JIT & NAB,” he tweeted.

He said the role of Joint Investigation Team and the National Accountability Bureau should be lauded in the case. It may be mentioned here that the authorities have been investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was earlier arrested in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year.