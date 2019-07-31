Over 30 killed in Afghanistan bus blast

KABUL: At least 32 people including several children have died after a roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said 15 others were wounded with most in critical condition, indicating the death toll could rise. The bus was travelling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar. No-one immediately claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents operate in the region and frequently use roadside bombs to target government officials and security forces. The attack came a day after the UN mission in Afghanistan released a report saying that most civilian deaths in the first half of the year were caused by Afghan forces and their international allies.

The report apparently referred to civilians killed during Afghan and US military operations against insurgents. The UN report said 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717.That is compared to 531 killed by the Taliban, an Islamic State affiliate and other militants during the same period. It said 300 of those killed by militants were directly targeted.

The UN said the leading cause of civilian deaths and injuries was “ground engagements”, which caused one in three casualties. Roadside bombs were a close second, accounting for 28 per cent. Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world — a legacy of decades of war.