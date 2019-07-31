DG ISPR says ceasefire violations show India’s frustration

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, said on Wednesday the increased Indian ceasefire violations indicate their frustration due to failure in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on Twitter, the DG ISPR said: “Increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) indicate their frustration due to failure in IOJ&K. CFVs are being & shall always be effectively responded. Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them.”

His tweet comes after India’s unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control on Tuesday resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani civilian and caused injuries to nine others, including women and children.

The martyred civilian was identified as 26-year-old Nauman, the military’s media wing said, adding those who were wounded were shifted to a local hospital.

The Indian Army targeted civilian areas in Dana, Dhodial, Lipa, Jora, Shahdara and Shahkot sectors on purpose, the ISPR said, noting that India used mortars and artillery guns in the firing and shelling.

Pakistan Army, however, responded effectively to the Indian Army’s firing, targeting Indian posts from where the firing was initiated. Pakistan killed three Indian Army officers and wounded multiple others.Many Indian posts were hit by Pakistan Army as well, the ISPR added.