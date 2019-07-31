India warned against change in J&K’s status

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday cautioned India that Pakistan would strongly resist any move to revoke the constitutional status of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Parliament of Pakistan was unanimous that there could be no change in the special status of the J&K, said Qureshi at a press conference after a special meeting of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir here. Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam was also present.

The Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives special status to occupied Kashmir. The Bharatia Janta Party (BJP) had pledged to revoke it after securing the second consecutive term in government.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan would oppose any attempt that violated the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir. He said there had been opposition on the issue in India and an All Parties Conference, excluding the BJP, had been demanded by several politicians to settle the matter.

Qureshi said Pakistan had a state policy on Kashmir, which was not affected with the change of governments. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the upcoming session of UN General Assembly at New York in September would interact with world leaders and highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said India in 1948 had approached the UNSC and had agreed to hold plebiscite in the J&K, but later it turned the valley into the “most militarised zone of the world”.

He expressed serious concern over reports that India had deployed another 10,000 troops in the occupied territory. Qureshi said Kashmir dispute was a major impediment in attaining peace in South Asia. He said India was persistently avoiding dialogue with Pakistan to resolve all the outstanding issues. He recalled that the BJP during the recently held general elections used the “Pakistan card” and the Pulwama incident to play with political sentiments of masses.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction that the international community had started realising the gravity of human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and endorsed Pakistan’s stance of holding an inquiry.

He urged the human rights organisations of Pakistan to also come forward and highlight the blatant atrocities in the IoK at their platforms. He said India did not seem to let the leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to engage in the process of finding solution to Kashmir dispute.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan was committed to peace in the conflict-hit country and was ready to facilitatethe process aimed at bringing stability in the region. He said Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad would soon visit Pakistan to discuss peace process with stakeholders.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said the offer of US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue was a “silver lining”. He said Pakistan needed to approach the Permanent Five countries and convince their leadership on the significance of resolving the Kashmir issue for attaining sustainable peace in South Asia.