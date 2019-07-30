close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Shepherd drowns

National

July 31, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: An shepherd drowned in River Ravi near Malka Haji on Tuesday. Mehr Muhammad Hadayat was grazing his buffaloes near the river when one of his buffaloes went into the river. He chased the buffalo, but drowned. PO ARRESTED: CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). On a tip-off, the police raided a locality and arrested PO Ikram, who was wanted by police of Abbottabad, Khanewal, Lahore, Karachi and Nankana in many cases of dacoity.

