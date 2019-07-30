close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Constable commits suicide in Police Lines

National

July 31, 2019

CHITRAL: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his official pistol on the premises of the Police Lines early Tuesday, official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zafar Ahmed said that Nazarban Shah, police constable, hailing from Garam Chasham, Mogh, was found dead on the premises of the Police Lines.

He said that apparently he had fired at himself in the head at around 4am. The DSP added that the body was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal proceeding and proper investigation would be conducted into the case. It was learnt that the slain cop’s wedding was fixed for next week.

