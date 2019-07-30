CJCSC meets Chinese vice president

BEIJING: China and Pakistan should implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and enhance strategic communication and coordination, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said here on Tuesday.

“The two sides should make solid progress on the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in various areas including anti-terrorism and security to achieve more development in bilateral relations,” Wang said while meeting with Zubair Mahmood Hayat Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Noting that Pakistan is the only all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China Wang said both countries have always trusted and supported each other regardless of the changes of international and regional situations. He commended the vigorous momentum of the development of bilateral relations and underscored the achievements of the CPEC, adding that the CPEC cooperation is heading toward a new stage featuring enrichment expansion and high quality development.

Zubair Hayat spoke highly of Pakistan-China relations and expressed Pakistan’s admiration of China’s development. Pakistan fully agrees with the initiative of building a community with a shared future for humanity firmly supports the joint construction of the Belt and Road and will take strong measures to guarantee the smooth advancement of the Pakistan China Economic Corridor construction, he added.