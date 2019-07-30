Better service delivery: PMO tasks ministries with new initiatives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In order to improve governance and service delivery of certain division/ministries, the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) after detailed deliberations has devised a composite tasking document containing proposed interventions, with timelines in shape of targeted institutional interventions.
By implementing these interventions, it is hoped that the federal ministries/divisions and their attached departments will be able to improve service delivery across their domain, a statement released by the PM Office said.
The document carries specialised tasks which are to be achieved on the basis of time-based deliverables (03 months/06 months) respectively.
The ministries will be at liberty to incorporate their own in-house initiatives, which they can complete within 03-06 months and share those with PMDU within one week. The achievements of these targets would be one of the parameters to gauge the performance of the ministries/divisions.
The tasking document has been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Planning, Power, Petroleum, Aviation, IT & Telecom, Federal Education & Professional Training, Ministry of National Health Services & Coordination and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.
