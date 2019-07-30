AJK president stresses quality education to meet modern age demands

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here on Tuesday prevailed upon the state-run universities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir to focus on quality instead of quantity, in order to achieve the target of delivery of high quality education harmonious to the need of modern age in the liberated territory.

The AJK president, also Chancellor of the AJK-based public-sector universities, was addressing the 16th meeting of the senate of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here.

Vice Chancellor MUST Prof Dr Habibur Rehman and other members of the university senate also spoke on the occasion. The AJK president said that it was high time that the universities equipped the students with knowledge economy education to play their role to put the state on the track of development and prosperity.

He said that all the state universities were playing an active role in introducing new technologies in Azad Kashmir, but the MUST had been playing key role in that regard.

The AJK president expressed the pleasure that the students of Azad Kashmir were getting education of different disciplines in not only five universities in the liberated territory but a large number of state students were also getting education in different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, and were set to play their role in the development and progress of both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He desired that the universities of Azad Kashmir to expand contacts with other universities in the region and across the globe to utilise their knowledge and experience. Earlier, in his opening remarks, Prof Dr Raja Habibur Rehman (Sitar-e-Imtiaz) assured that he and his team would fully try to implement policy of the government and Higher Education Commission in letter and spirit. He said that construction of new university campus had been completed, and the shifting of the campus would start next month.