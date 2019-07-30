Discos asked for replacement of damaged transformers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday issued directives to all power distribution companies (Discos) to ensure timely repair/replacement of damaged equipment and transformers.

The Regulator issued these directives after it came to know that Discos have been repeatedly failing in timely repair/replace damaged distribution transformers due to which consumers have been suffering, particularly during summer months. Further, the distribution company officers/ officials have been demanding payments from affected consumers for replacement of concerned distribution equipment.

This constitutes violation of the provisions of Consumer Service Manual and Nepra Licensing (Distribution) Rules, 1999.

The regulator also asked the companies to take necessary action under applicable law against distribution company officers/officials who have taken money from consumers otherwise than as provided under law.

It further directed them to take necessary measures to ensure that distribution company officers/ officials refrain from demanding payments from consumers for replacement of transformers.