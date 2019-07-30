Work on 132KV grid station in Hattar Special Economic Zone begins

PESHAWAR: The construction work on the 132 KV grid station at the Hattar Special Economic Zone here Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony. It sent a wave of happiness among the industrialists, workers and local people.Member Provincial Assembly Arshad Ayub, Chief Executive Officer KPEZDMC Saeed Ahmed, deputy commissioner Haripur, industrialists and workers attended the event.

The civil work contract of Rs110 million was awarded to Saadat Enterprises. The civil work is expected to be completed by February 2020.

“Energization of the grid station will be a game changer for the zone,” said Abdul Karim Khan,” adding that industrialization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province.

Saeed Ahmed, the CEO KPEZDMC, said it was time to deliver on our commitments. He said that commencement of work on the grid station would accelerate the establishment of the Hattar Special Economic Zone.