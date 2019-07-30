UET students showcase 43 projects at exhibition

PESHAWAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) showcased 43 projects during the Final Year Project Exhibition on Tuesday.

The graduating students presented projects related to climate change, plastic waste, automobile and renewable energy. They offered solutions for local market viability. The exhibition was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Chairman Prof Dr M Naeem Khan.

Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, UET, Peshawar, was the chief guest. He inspected the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for innovative ideas and urged them to publish papers in the peer-reviewed publications. The UET registrar said the Department of Mechanical Engineering is active in research in various areas of mechanical engineering.

He urged the faculty to enhance more collaboration with industry. Prof Dr Naeeem Khan said the final year project is a regular feature of mechanical engineering. He lamented that the industry was not engaging with academia where cost-effective solutions could be offered to solve their technical problems.

He urged the government to introduce policies which encourage university-industry linkage and bridge the gap between the two. The academician appreciated the efforts of convener, Project Exhibition Committee, Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor, Director, ORIC, for holding a successful project exhibition in collaboration with ASHRE, the student society of Mechanical Engineer.

He appreciated the efforts of the Evaluation Committee, including Prof Dr Hamidullah, Engr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr Karim Akhtar and Dr Naveedullah. Among the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for “Design and fabrication of low cost “Go-Kartt”.

The second prize went to the students for “Development and analysis of fuel generation from plastic waste”. The third prize was bagged by “Integrated vehicle monitoring maintenance and management system”. Prof Dr Naeem Khan gave away shields and appreciation certificates to the winners.