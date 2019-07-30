Moeenul Haq to take charge as Pak HC in Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Moeenul Haq will assume charge as Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India next week as he will be reaching New Delhi end of this week.

Moeenul Haq, who was Pakistan’s ambassador for France and earlier served as Chief of Protocol in the Foreign Office, is replacing Sohail Mahmood who became Foreign Secretary more than three months ago. Moeenul Haq is busy with briefings here since last week. He is traveling to the Indian capital in the days when the ties between Pakistan and India are at the lowest ebb and India is engaged in a new “sinister game” with the innocent people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by enhancing number of its troops drastically to unleash new reign of terror against the Muslim population of the area. The New Delhi government is trying to bring about demographic change in IHK to convert the Muslim majority into minority by abolishing its special status.

Ambassador Moeen will have to deal with the ensuing situation and he will have to engage the South Block of New Delhi, where the Indian External Affairs Ministry is housed, to convey Pakistan’s sentiments for shunning from the plan since Pakistan rejects the move out-rightly. The sources reminded that Ambassador Moeen will be received by hostile ambiance in New Delhi as Indians are psychologically living in defeated syndrome first on account of February 27 when Indian Air Force (IAF) had to bite the dust by losing two planes, capture of senior pilot by Pakistan and lately due to the disclosure of US President Donald Trump about Modi’s request for playing the role of mediator and arbitrator on Kashmir.