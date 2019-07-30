Triple Talaq outlawed in India

NEW DELHI: India´s parliament Tuesday passed a law making instant divorce a criminal offence punishable with up to three- year jail. The government powered the bill through Parliament despite stiff resistance from several opposition parties and a previous failed attempt to move the bill in the upper house.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history,” Modi tweeted after the bill finally cleared the upper house. “Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!”

The Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional in 2017 and asked the government to legislate against it.

Modi held a sizable lower house majority in his first term when he first attempted to outlaw it, but did not have sufficient upper house support to pass the law. Following his resounding victory in general elections in May, his government sought to pass the contentious legislation against a significantly weakened and dispirited opposition, even as several opposition parliamentarians argued against making divorce a criminal act.

The law, which was passed by the lower house last week, will come into effect after receiving a formal nod from the president in next few days. Besides a jail term and a fine, the law will require Muslim men to financially support their wives, who will also get custody of their children.

The 2017 high court ruling came after several Muslim women petitioned the top court, arguing that the unilateral power of Muslim men to end marriages violated India´s constitution by infringing on their fundamental right to equality.

Muslim women say they have been divorced via letters or messaging apps like WhatsApp, leaving them without any legal remedy. India has no uniform civil law for marriage, divorce and property.