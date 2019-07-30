SC rejects Sindh govt report on deforestation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed dissatisfaction with Sindh government report in deforestation and trees chopping case and has indicated to send the case to NAB.

An SC bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice of SC Sheikh Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing on Tuesday. The court has remained unsatisfied with the Sindh government’s report during the hearing of the case, local media reported.

Acting chief justice remarked: “We have already issued orders for retrieving forest land.” Acting chief justice remarked that advocate general should talk to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and ensure that all the decisions are taken in time.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan inquired why the Sindh government is not taking the required decision. The acting chief justice further added that planting trees and growing forests is not among the priorities of Sindh government.

The court while giving indication to refer the case to NAB has asked for the progress report within three weeks.