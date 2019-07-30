Civilian martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: India’s unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday martyred one Pakistani civilian and wounded nine others, including women and children, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

The martyred civilian was identified as 26-year-old Nauman, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said, adding that those who were wounded were shifted to a local hospital, reported Geo News.

The Indian Army targeted civilian areas in Dana, Dhodial, Lipa, Jora, Shahdara, and Shahkot sectors on purpose, the ISPR added, noting that India used mortars and artillery guns in the firing and shelling.

Pakistan Army, however, responded effectively to the Indian Army’s firing, targeting Indian posts from where the firing was initiated. Pakistan killed three Indian army officers and wounded multiple others. Many Indian posts were hit by Pakistan Army as well, the military’s media wing added.