Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Taekwondo team returns home

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo team has returned home after winning two silver and six bronze medals in King Al-Hasan event that concluded in Jordon.

Silver medal winner Fatimah expressed her pleasure, saying that it was a proud moment for her. “I would try to win gold in future.”Saeed Asif, winner of bronze medal, attributed his success to martyrs of Balochistan and Fata, who rendered their lives for the country.

