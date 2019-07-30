NBP, Army play 1-1 draw

ISLAMABAD: Army played 1-1 draw against National Bank (NBP) to top Pool A on Tuesday in the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship under way at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

Following the barren three quarters, Army took lead in the fourth with NBP striking equaliser minutes later.Army’s backup team however lost 0-6 against Wapda. Rizwan Ali and Haleem Usman struck two goals each.

Wapda White beat Railways 5-1 in another match. Zahidullah scored two goals for Wapda Whites. Suleman also scored a brace. In Pool C match, SSGC edged out PIA 3-2 to top the pool. Both teams secured a place in the quarter-finals with SSGC topping the pool.