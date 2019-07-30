POA warns PSB of worst ever show in SA Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has cautioned Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) against worst ever performance in case of any further delay in organising national training camps for the South Asian Games starting in Nepal from December 1.

In a letter addressed to the PSB director general on Tuesday, POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood said that time left for training, preparations and participation in the 13th South Asian Games is very short. “Training camps for the purpose have not been established. The PSB is again requested to take immediate measures to establish camps and make necessary arrangements for participation in the Games. Kindly understand that if camps are not started on immediate basis, performance of our athletes may be worst ever.”

This is the second letter the POA has written to the government. Only a month back a letter was written to IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, requesting her for the required directives for the training camps, but no heed was paid.

Athletes’ training is a continuous process. Only those sporting nations excel in international arena which plan and train well in advance. Results come following years and years of planning, investment, training and international exposure.

Our neighbour India has already decided to target 2032 Olympics. In Pakistan, the planning and system is going from bad to worse. Government is not ready to spend a penny on sports promotion. The early 2000 is considered a golden era for Pakistan sports.

In 2004, Pakistan outwitted India in many disciplines of the South Asian Games and had it not been to women disciplines, Pakistan looked all set to overpower their neighbours on the medals table. That was possible only after two years of extensive training in Islamabad.

With just four months to go, sports federations are trying to convince PSB for early start of camps. A few have been lucky enough to get the PSB backing that includes volleyball and athletics federations.

When ‘The News’ approached PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim, he said that the camps would be in full operational after Eidul Azha. “We have some problems. Some camps have already got underway and rest will be in operation after Eid. Even kabaddi and wrestling federations have approached us.”

Pakistan are to participate in 26 different disciplines in the 13th edition of the Games and just catering the need of four federations’ athletes would never solve the issue. Besides hostel and food facilities, the government has always provided daily allowance to players and supporting staff during their stay at the camps.

With the formation of PSB Executive Committee and General Council still pending, no one even the PSB high-ups seem ready to bell the cat.

“Those having the authority to sanction the required amount for the camps are reluctant to do that mainly because there is no executive council or general council at their back to justify the sanctions. That is why there has been an unprecedented delay,” a ministry source said.