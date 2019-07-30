Dozens of Hong Kong protesters to be charged with rioting

HONG KONG: Police say dozens of Hong Kong protesters detained during recent clashes will be charged with rioting -- an offence that carries a jail term of up to ten years -- as the finance hub´s embattled pro-Beijing leaders crack down on weeks of demonstrations.

Hong Kong has been hit by seven weeks of mass protest rallies -- some of which have ended in violence -- triggered by a controversial bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

They have evolved into calls for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in the most significant challenge to Beijing´s rule since the city's 1997 handover. Recent weeks have seen a dramatic surge in the level of violence used by both protesters and police who have repeatedly fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse projectile-throwing crowds.

In the latest clashes on Sunday, protesters fought running battles with riot officers in a well-heeled residential suburb on the main island with 49 arrests made. A senior police source said Tuesday that 44 of those arrested were being charged with rioting and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

"We are in the process of charging them," the source told AFP. "A formal press statement will be issued later." Rioting is one of the most serious public order offences on Hong Kong´s statute books and carries a sentence of up to a decade in jail. Edward Leung, a prominent activist, was jailed for six years last year after he was found guilty of rioting in clashes with police in 2016.